Share:

KHAIRPUR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has claimed that his party will again form next government after winning the elections.

Arriving in Khairpur on two-day visit on Wednesday, Zardari lauded Sindhis for showing support to PPP in 2018 general elections. I feel blissful when I see people of my country happy, he added.

The former president has been scheduled to meet the party leaders at Bakht Ali Hasbani‘s residence while he will also express condolences to Shiraz Rajpar over his brother’s demise.

He said PPP always worked for betterment of masses when ever become in power.

Asif Ali Zardari also attended lunch which hosted in his honour by Faqeer Bakhat Ali Hesbani.

Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Nawab Khan Wasan, MPA Munawar Ali Wasan and others were also present.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah met Zardari in Nawabshah and briefed him over the under construction development projects across the province.