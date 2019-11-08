Share:

ISLAMABAD - Director General International Military Staff (IMS), North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Lieutenant General Hans Werner Wiermann called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, during the meeting matters of mutual interests including regional security situation were discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated role of Pakistan Army in ensuring peace and stability in the region, according to the ISPR.