Share:

The government has decided to remove former prime minister NAwaz Sharif 's name from the Exit Control List (ECL), sources said on Friday.

According to details, the officials at the interior ministry are waiting for the formal orders to remove the PML-N supremo's name from the ECL. Sources also said that the former premier will be allowed to travel abroad within the next 48 hours.

Officials also said that the the three-time prime minister's name will not be removed till the orders come from the government. It is also expected that the government may consult with NAB on the issue.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif had approached the interior ministry for the removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), sources said.

Nawaz who was discharged from the Services Hospital two days ago, was taken to his residence, Jati Umra on Wednesday, 16 days after he was hospitalised in critical condition.

According to sources, Shehbaz’s request to remove Nawaz’s name of ECL has been received by the interior ministry.

The interior ministry is looking at the request from legal aspects, sources added.

Nawaz’s name was placed on the no-fly list on the request of National Accountability Bureau.

Earlier, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah had hinted towards allowing the former prime minister to seek treatment abroad, if that was the only option available.

The interior minister said that if going abroad for treatment was the only option for Nawaz then the government would 'find a way'.

Before his release on bail, the three times former prime minister had been serving jail term in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail.

His daughter Maryam Nawaz, who is also out on bail, has said that her father was seriously ill and he should go abroad for treatment.