A man hammered his wife to death and injured two daughters over domestic disputes here on Friday. Police arrested the accused with the murder weapon.

According to details, the suspect hailed from Chotta Rasoolpura area of Jaranwala, which killed his wife. His two daughters were injured, attempting to save their mother.

The body and injured girls were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have started a criminal investigation.