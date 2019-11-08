Share:

LAHORE - Health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif deteriorated on Thursday with fall in platelet count to drastically low level of 24,000. After remaining under treatment at Services Hospital for more than two weeks, the ex-PM was last day shifted to well-equipped High Dependency Unit (HDU) set up at his Jati Umra residence. Special Medical Board of doctors from Sharif Medical City Hospital, headed by Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of ex-PM, examined Nawaz Sharif on Thursday. Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were also present. As per the latest report, platelets count of Nawaz Sharif dropped to drastically low level, 24,000. As per doctors, increase in platelets count of Nawaz Sharif during his stay at Services Hospital was due to use of steroids and not due to functioning of bone marrow. PML-N spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb took to Twitter to disseminate information about health condition of the ex-PM. As per the doctors, she said, condition of Nawaz Sharif was critical. She said that platelets count of the ex-PM was still unstable despite getting best possible treatment facilities in Pakistan. She said that the board of doctors was carrying out detailed consultation for devising treatment plan. She appealed the nation to pray for the health and long life of PML-N supreme leader. Meanwhile, leaders of political parties continued visiting Jati Umra for inquiring after the health of Nawaz Sharif. On the advice of doctors, the family did not allow anyone to meet Nawaz Sharif. Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman visited the residence of the ex-PM. Talking to the media, he accused the rulers of playing with the health of Nawaz Sharif and not allowed timely treatment. Referring to Azadi March, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman was forwarding agenda of Nawaz Sharif. He said that people of Gilgit-Baltistan have great love and affection for Nawaz Sharif.