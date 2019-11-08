Share:

Former premier Nawaz Sharif should go abroad for his treatment at the earliest, said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday.

The former premier’s daughter passed the remark while speaking to media during her appearance in Lahore’s accountability court for the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case hearing.

Maryam also stated, “Nawaz Sharif’s health is very critical.”

Maryam Nawaz maintained that it is another debate whether Nawaz Sharif is willing for treatment abroad.

She told that the PML-N supreme leader’s health is still very critical as his platelets count is not getting stable despite medication. Nawaz Sharif’s platelets dropped yesterday as well and doctors are not able to identify his disease, Maryam said.

The PML-N vice president added that politics will continue but we get our parents only once, and it was very tough to appear before the court today owing to Nawaz Sharif’s serious health.

On the other hand, the accountability court extended the judicial remand of Maryam Nawaz and her cousin, Yousaf Abbas, till November 22 in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case as AC Judge Amir Mohammad Khan conducted the hearing.

The court inquired about Maryam Nawaz’s surety bonds from her counsel. Advocate Amjad Pervez told that the bonds have been submitted and the original copy is presented in the court.

The AC asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor regarding Chaudhry Sugar Mills case reference and the official lawyer told that it will soon be filed. The court inquired from Maryam Nawaz about her appearance following the bail, to which she assured to act in accordance with the court’s command.

Judge Amir Mohammad Khan gave exemption to both Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif from appearing before the court till the reference is filed. The hearing was adjourned till November 22.

During today’s hearing for the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, the court exempted PML-N supremo from appearing before the court and extended Yousuf Abbas' remand by fourteen days.

The court then adjourned the hearing till November 22.