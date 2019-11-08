Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan will host the Kabaddi World Cup 2020 in the first month of the next year, said Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday along with Secretary Rana Sarwar, the PKF chief said that the country would host the mega kabaddi event from January 12 to 18, 2020. “The matches will take place in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib, however, the World Cup final will be held here at the provincial capital. Total 10 teams will be seen in action during the mega tournament. India has also expressed its desire to participate in the World Cup, however, its participation depends upon the country’s security conditions,” he added.

Ch Hussain said the teams from Pakistan, India, Iran, Canada, Australia, United States, Sierra Leone and Kenya have qualified for the World Cup so far. “The winners of the World Cup will receive a cash prize of worth Rs 10 million, whereas the runners-up will earn Rs 7.5 millions and the third position holders will take home Rs 5 million. The Kabaddi World Cup will be played in the circle style format,” he concluded.