Share:

ISLAMABAD - Delay in formation of a private medical board for Pakistan People’s Party co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari is very alarming, Amir Fida Paracha, the spokesperson to the former President, said yesterday.

In a statement, he said that Dr Asim Hussain, Dr Rasheed Jooma and Dr Salma Madha are included in the private medical board. Dr Major General Zafar and Dr Taufeeq should also be included in the board, he said.

He said that the government was not providing health facilities to the former President. “Moreover, the government is not following the recommendations of the government medical board,” he said.