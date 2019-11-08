Share:

Islamabad - At least 11 labourers were killed including a coach driver while three others were injured when a speedy passenger van hit a rickshaw near Hala road in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to rescue sources, the labourers were heading to their work when this ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speeding, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital with the help of locals, they further stated.

Four of the injured died on the spot while the other succumbed to death in the emergency ward of the hospital.

Survivors were provided with medical aid in the hospital, the sources added.