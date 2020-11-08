Share:

Attock - Another five COVID-19 positive cases were reported from Attock district on Saturday lifting the total tally of patients to 675. According to the report issued by the local health department, it is second highest tally of the patients during the second spell of the virus in the district. Focal person district Attock for Covid-19, Dr Saeed Akhter said among these five new cases, three patients belonged to Attock city while two hailed from Hazro. He said there were 25 active patients across the district and all were at home isolation. Responding to another question, he said number of suspected cases in the district were 17719 while screening of around 21161 persons had also been carried out so far. He said result of 1506 suspected patients were still awaited while 15538 was tested negative adding that 629 positive patients had recovered in the district so far.