Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that smooth logistics will enhance the overall operational readiness and response capacity against adventurism by the enemy.

Smooth logistics will enhance response capacity against adventurism by enemy

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the COAS visited logistic installations of Lahore Corps on Saturday. “Efficient and smooth logistics will enhance the overall operational readiness and response capacity against adventurism by our enemy,” the ISPR quoted the Pak Army Chief as saying.