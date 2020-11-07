Share:

There is no denying the fact that Gwadar is bound to become the richest city of Pakistan or being referred to as an international city, but unfortunately, Gwadar has no university in the city. Just a sub-campus of Turbat University is there, with four or five departments. It’s an alarming condition of the education system in the city, It seems educational conundrums are increasing in an alarming manner but the government is perpetually failing to sort out the giant issues in the city for the sake of the backward and illiterate people of Gwadar. The city seems lagging backwardness instead of improving, whether in healthcare or education.

I request the government of Balochistan to take serious steps and order to provide a single university in the city.

AQIB DAAD,

Gwadar.