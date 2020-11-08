Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Sunday a master plan had been evolved for mega water supply, up-gradation of parks and

sewerage projects in the city.

Talking to the media at Jinnah House Sialkot, he said the mega project at a cost of Rs 15 billion would help ensure world class municipal facilities to one million people of the city.

He said the Punjab government was working with experts of Asian Development Bank on the mega project to improve the supply of clean and safe drinking water to citizens, sewerage, sanitation, solid waste management, up-gradation of parks, transport and traffic management.

Dar said that completion of these projects would directly benefit to one million residents of Iqbal city which would truly prove to be a game changer.

He said the master plan would be made with the cooperation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) by keeping in mind the future needs of next 30 to 40 years.

He said that state-of-the-art 250-bed hospital was going to be built in Sialkot at a cost of Rs 5.1 billion to provide better and advance medical facilities to the people of Sialkot.

The SAPM said the construction of new campus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot was briskly underway near Eimanabad.

He said the government had released a special grant of Rs 3.38 billion for the infrastructure development in this new campus of GCWU Sialkot.