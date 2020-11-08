Share:

Bahawalpur - Punjab Minister for Transport and Price Control Committee Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan Khichi urged people here on Saturday to buy more and more items of daily use from ‘Sahulat Bazaars’ so that the mafia that was causing inflation could be defeated. Talking to the media, he said the concerned officials would also pay surprise visits to these bazaars so that it could be ensured that goods were available there at subsidized rates. “In order to provide relief to the consumers, the government has announced Rs70 billion subsidy on food items such as flour and others,” he said, and added, “Hopefully, sugar will be available in the market at cheaper rates from next week.” The provincial minister said he would soon meet the city transporters in order to listen to their grievances. “We will do our best to improve the condition of city’s bus terminal,” Khichi said. Muhammad Aslam Javed Dhadi, Habib Ahmad Khan, Shehzad Akhtar, Humayun Javed, Hamza Manzoor, Ahsan Shehzad, Waqar Ahmad Khan Sial Advocate, Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Mian Shehzad Arain, Malik Shahid Murad Wagi, Zubair Khan Joya and Javed Khan were also present on the occasion.