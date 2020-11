Share:

ISLAMABAD-New drama serial Qarar is a story of family bonds, egotism, deceit and sabotage. Produced under the banners of Promax Media and MD Productions, the serial boasts a stellar cast comprising Sanam Jang, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Muneeb Butt, RababHashim, Ali Safina, Seemi Pasha, Waseem Abbas, RamshaSalahuddin and others. Written by Aliya Bukhari and directed by BarkatSidiki, Qarar’s story unfolds in the middle-class family of Siraaj Sahab, his wife, daughter Maya and orphaned niece Fareeha.