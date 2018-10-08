Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - The Anti-Corruption Establishment has suspected huge corruption in mega developmental projects executed across district Bahawalnagar and a team has been constituted to ascertain the alleged embezzlement.

According to sources in the ACE, the team has been constituted on the directives ACE Bahawalpur Director Imran Raza and consisted of Assistant Director (tech) Bahawalpur and circle officer Bahawalnagar. The team will probe the alleged corruption in various projects including drainage scheme Patch-A and Patch-B.

The team will also carry out inquiry against XEN (development division) Sajid Razvi over bogus payments of several millions to blued-eye contractors. Similarly, sewerage scheme carried out from Fordwah Bridge to Rojhanwali will be investigated, as according to sources, contractor Muhammad Ahmad Rao allegedly made huge money with the connivance of Public Health and Engineering Department officers.

The ACE will also investigate projects of tough tiling in Macleod Ganj and sewerage scheme and tough tiling in Faqirwali. The team members will also grill PHED XEN Sh Munir Ahmad, contractors and staff for their alleged role in corruption during execution of uplift projects.

WOMAN DOUSED WITH ACID

A woman suffered critical burns in an acid attack here in the limits of Chishtian Police. According to police, unidentified accused doused the woman in Old Chishtian with acid and managed to escape the scene. The victim, mother of five children, sustained burns on 60 percent of her body. The motive behind the attack could not be ascertained so far. The police, however, have started investigation into the incident.