Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned journalist Sheikh Aziz who passed away on Sunday.

In a condolence message to his son Tariq Aziz Sheikh, the PPP chairman said that late Sheikh Aziz was a professional and outstanding personality whose dedicated services in the fields of journalism, literature and history will remain an asset for the future generations.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the members of bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.