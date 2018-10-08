Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has taken notice of operation/running of illegal Grey Telecommunication Traffic causing loss of billions to the national kitty and posing potential threat to the national security. The CJP has fixed the matter for hearing at Principal Seat Islamabad on October 8, said a press release. Notices issued to Attorney General for Pakistan, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority , Secretary Interior, Director General FIA and Director General Intelligence Bureau to appear in court.–APP