Lahore - The FMC International Men’s Squash Championship 2018 will commence today (Monday) here at Punjab Squash Complex. Punjab Squash Association (PSA) president Dr Nadeem Mukhtar said: “I am glad that international squash is returning to Lahore after a long time, which will be featured by a great number of foreign players. The first two rounds will be held at Punjab Squash Complex, while the remaining part of the event will be played in four-glass court installed here at a local hotel.” He said today (Monday), Germany’s Yannick Olmer will take on Robert de Niro in the opening match at 12pm. Local players Asim Khan, Farhan Mehboob, Tayyab Aslam, Egyptians Yousaf Salman, Mazen Gamal, Malaysians M Shafiq Kamal, Ivan Yuen and French Augusta Fort got byes and qualified for second round.