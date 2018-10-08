Share:

KANDHKOT - Al-Khidmat Foundation Kashmore organised a free one-day medical camp at AKF hospital in Kandhkot on Sunday.

According to details, a team of neurologists led by Professor Dr Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui, head of Neurology Department Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Larkana, and renowned doctors from other districts of Sindh examined the patients.

The camp was inaugurated by President Al-Khidamat Foundation Dr Amanullah Baloch. A good number of patients visited the camp. According to doctors team, more than 400 hundred patients were suffering from epilepsy and other neurology related diseases. They also provided medicines and conducted various tests free of costs.