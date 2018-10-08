Share:

LAHORE - Government College University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah met Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, who is an Old Ravian, at the Supreme Court Registry and presented him a donation cheque on behalf of the university’s faculty and staff members for Prime Minister and Chief Justice of Pakistan Fund for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dam. The university’s teachers and staff have contributed their one-day salary to the fund.

Prof Hassan Shah also invited the Chief Justice to grace the country’s biggest debates event, All Pakistan Allama Muhammad Iqbal Declamation Contest, as chief guest at his alma mater. The Chief Justice shared his college days’ memories of participating in debates contests as orator with the Vice Chancellor. The VC praised the CJP’s initiative, saying that dams’ construction was inevitable for the country’s survival and all Pakistanis must contribute to this fund to the best of their resource.