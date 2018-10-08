Share:

LAHORE - In a province-wide operation against unhygienic and substandard breakfast food points, the Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams visited 269 food premises and penalized 83 food business operators (FBOs) with heavy fine on Sunday.

Fine tickets were issued for failing to maintain hygienic working environment and violating the PFA Act. This was informed by PFA Director General Muhammad Usman. He said the authority raided 99 breakfast points in Lahore and punished 23 FBOs due to poor sanitation. Also, 85 food points were checked in North Zone and fine tickets were issued to 32 shopkeepers. Besides, food safety teams visited 35 food premises in the South Zone for inspecting the quality of food and food safety measures.