Share:

MULTAN - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said that practical steps for establishment of South Punjab province had been initiated.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views while talking to different delegations hailing from NA-156 and NA-157, said a Press release issued by Babul Quraish Secretariat here. He said that the masses would be informed about steps regarding the province very soon.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the country would make progress under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan as implementation on the 100-day agenda had been started. Qureshi said that the people would now observe a change in the country, adding, that law would be equal for all now.

He said that the government was committed to bring looted money back in the country. Hr said that in the past, conspiracies were hatched to isolate Pakistan at international level as there was nobody to defend the country's viewpoint.

Now, the PTI government would present Pakistan's case effectively at every international forum, he added.