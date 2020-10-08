Share:

SUKKUR-Chairman Parliamentary Committee to Protect Minorities from Forced Conversions Senator Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar held meetings with the representatives of minorities belonging to Sukkur, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Ghotki, Sanghar, Larkana, Hyderabad and other cities at Circuit House Sukkur on Tuesday evening.

Senator Anwar said the purpose of holding meetings with the members of minorities and others was to make a comprehensive mechanism on the controversial subject of forced conversation of the religion.

He said Islam was a religion of peace and never taught to force anyone to convert his/her faith as there was no compulsion in religion, saying the proposals were received from the minority. He said the committee had received many complaints of forced conversion of religion, especially female members of the minority community. He said the committee after completing homework on the complaints would contact respective officials to address their grievances. The committee comprised Lal Chand Malhi, Kail Das Kohistani, Ramesh Lal, Naveed Aamir, Dr Ashok Kumar and others. The DCs, DIGs and SSPs of their respective districts attended the meeting proposing to strengthen the minorities’ rights, while the representatives of minorities hailing from Sindh also presented their proposals.A