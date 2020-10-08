Share:

Foreign Minster Shah Mahmood Qureshi says Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) enjoy deep, historic and fraternal ties.

In a telephonic conversation with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he said millions of Pakistanis living in the UAE have been contributing to the development of the UAE for the last many decades.

He said in every difficult hour, including the Corona, the two brotherly countries stood by each other.

On the occasion, both the Foreign Ministers agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in the economic and trade sectors.

They also discussed issues of mutual interest, including bilateral relations and the overall situation in the region.