Presidential Ordinance for Pakistan Island Development Authority has been challenged in Sindh High Court (SHC).

Court, while hearing the petition, sent notices to federal, Sindh government and others for October 23.

During the hearing, the petitioner argued that presidential ordinance is illegal and two-third majority is required for any amendments. Court should declare the ordinance null and void as Sindh government has authority over the issue after 18th amendment in the constitution, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh government has rejects Islands Development Authority ordinance. Provincial Minister for local government Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government will not accept any ordinance issued regarding Sindh’s islands, while government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that the islands belong only to the fishermen living on them.

Nasir Shah said that the cabinet also unanimously rejected the illegal and unconstitutional presidential ordinance as the islands belong to Sindh.