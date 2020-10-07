Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan bans dowry, in the historic decision, Pakistan has become the first Muslim country to make it illegal for a man to take dowry. In the latest development by the Minister of Religious Affairs of Pakistan has decided to ban the tradition of dowry, in which groom and his family asks for a dowry and then they put it on display. The details of gifts and dowry given to the bride-to-be entered into the Nikkah-Nama. According to the new law, the allowed dowry will be just clothes (for the bride only) and bed sheets only. In the case of divorce, the groom’s side has to return all the gifts and dowry to the girl.