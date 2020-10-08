Share:

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Indonesia counterpart Retno Marsudi Thursday agreed on further strengthening political relations, deepening mutually beneficial trade and economic ties and expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

This was agreed by the two foreign ministers in a telephonic conversation during which they exchanged views on wide ranging topics of mutual interest including bilateral ties covering political, trade and economic matters, as well as cooperation at the United Nations, Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other multilateral fora.

Congratulating Foreign Minister Marsudi on Indonesia’s successful leadership at the United Nations Security Council during its term of presidency in August 2020, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the importance of continued efforts by all to preserve peace and stability in different parts of the world, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Indonesian foreign minister expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s positive contribution in facilitation of the Afghan peace process.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing political, economic and defence ties, Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the growing security cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He shared Pakistan’s readiness to hold the inaugural meeting of the Security Dialogue, to be held between Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Political, Security and Law and Defence Minister of Pakistan, as soon as the COVID-19 situation allows.

They also agreed to remain engaged on issues of common interest, both bilateral and multilateral.

The foreign minister extended a cordial invitation to the Indonesian foreign minister to visit Pakistan, which she accepted with thanks and agreed to visit Pakistan as soon as the COVID-19 situation stabilizes