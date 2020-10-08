Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Begum COAS visited family of Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shaheed in Islamabad on Wednesday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, COAS offered Fateha and prayed for departed soul.

“Sacrifices rendered by our officers and men shall never go waste. Our fight against terrorism shall continue till achievement of enduring peace and stability,” the Pakistan Army’s media wing quoted COAS as saying during his visit.

Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shaheed embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in Tank. A resident of District Astore, Gilgit-Baltistan, Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman Shaheed is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.