Share:

HAFIZABAD - Unidentified bandits looted a filling station, burgled two houses and lifted away two bikes, two licensed rifles, gold ornaments and other articles worth million of rupees during six incidents occurred different areas during the past 24 hours. According to police source, Ali Imran, a trader of Sukheke, along with his wife was on the way to busiest main bazaar in a rickshaw. In the meanwhile, two armed bandits intercepted them in broad daylight and snatched four tolas gold ornaments and thousand of rupees from the couple.

Similarly, two armed bandits stormed the Nauman Rajpoot filling station in Dhingranwali on busiest Kolo Road the other night. The bandits took away two licensed rifles and Rs43,000 from the cashier.

On the same road near Mashaallah marriage hall, unidentified burglars intruded into the house of Gulzar, son of Muhammad Sadiq and made off with four tolas gold ornaments and Rs18,000. The same burglars also barged into the house of Muhammad Bashir Mallah in the same locality and looted Rs45,000 and other household articles.

On the other hand, a citizen Shamshad Ali, resident of Street No-10, Mohallah Hassan Town, was deprived of his bike (HZK-701) from outside his house. He had parked his bike outside his house and when he came out after sometime, he was astonished to see his bike missing. Similarly, bike-lifter lifted away bike (GAM-8793) owned by Ali Raza, son of Altaf Hussain from Mohallah Bahawalpura. He had parked his bike outside his residents when the accused lifted it away.

The police have started investigation but failed to arrest any of the accused. Of late, the incidents of dacoity, robbery, burglary and bike snatching/lifting have been increased in the district particularly in the jurisdiction of city and Saddr Police mainly due to the apathy of the police.

It is pertinent to mention here that no SHO has been appointed in the city and Saddr police stations for the past one week. The citizens have called upon the DPO and RPO to intensify patrolling particularly during nights to provide sense of security to the citizens.