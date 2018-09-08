Share:

Islamabad : Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday spent a day with families of Army martyrs and Ghazis at GHQ in Rawalpindi and gave on-the-spot directions to assist them in resolving their problems. According to ISPR, he interacted with them one by one and got updated on their well-being and problems. Talking to them, Chief of Army Staff said that Army and nation cannot thank them enough for the sacrifices rendered by them.

He said army shall continue to take care of the families of its Shuhadas.

Families of Shuhada thanked COAS for their welfare by the institution as one family.

On Thursday, General Qamar visited a martyred policeman’s family on the occasion of Defence Day.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked all guests for gracing 'Defence and Martyrs Day' ceremony at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Thursday night.

According to ISPR, the Army Chief said we displayed unity, faith, discipline as a nation across the country and same shall take us to our rightful destination. The Army Chief also saluted the martyrs and their families.

COAS spends day with martyrs’ families