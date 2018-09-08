Share:

ISLAMABAD - Lahore Region Blues hammered Hyderabad by an innings and 127 runs in the Inter Region U-19 Three-Day Tournament 2018-19 round two match played at National Ground on Friday.

Lahore posted 303-6 on the board with Faizan Tahir slamming 105, Qasim Akram unbeaten 67 and Ibtisamul Haq 67. Hassan Ali took 3-87 and Noman Akbar 2-78. Hyderabad were bundled out for 79 in first innings. Nasim Shah grabbed 5-25 and Hamza Tariq 3-15. Hyderabad were all out for 97 in their second innings. Nasim Shah bagged 4-31, Hamza Tariq 3-13 and M Bilal Khan 2-41.

At Marghazar Ground, Rawalpindi outclassed AJK by an innings and 9 runs. Rawalpindi scored 374-9 in 79 overs with Haider Ali hammering 133. Zohaib Bukhari captured 3-72, Najam Naseer 3-94 and Usama Fazil 2-94. AJK Region were all out for 207 in first innings with Awais Akram making 44. Farhan Shafiq claimed 4-48, M Ajmal 2-18 and Shehraz Khan 2-52. AJK, batting second, were all out for 158 with Shahid Ahmed hitting 37. Farhan Shafiq chipped in with 4-52, M Suliman Khushi 3-12 and Mubasir Khan 2-45.

At Mirpur Stadium, AJK, Karachi Whites hammered Lahore Whites by 148 runs. Karachi made 277 in their first innings while they declared the second innings at 261-4 with Saim Ayub smashing 125 and M Taha 59. M Arsalan got 2-53. Lahore Whites were all out for 196 in their first innings with Hasan Dar thwarting 114. Maaz Bin Salman clinched 7-70. Lahore Whites could score 194 all out in their second innings. Hashim Ibrahim made unbeaten 85. Maaz Bin Salman took 4-82 and Mubashir Nawaz 2-13.