Rawalpindi-An under trial prisoner has told Session Judge Masood Akhter that he was sodomised by an inmate inside Adiala Jail , informed sources on Saturday.

The victim UTP has been identified as Taimoor Khan, who is imprisoned along with his father Mustakim Khan and two brothers in a kidnapping case registered with Police Station Saddar Bairooni, they said.

The judge has ordered an inquiry against the administration of Adiala Jail and summoned the authorities to submit their reply, they said.

According to sources, Session Judge Masood Akhter along with Area Magistrate Chaudhry Yasir paid a visit to Adiala Jail on August 5 and interacted with the inmates in the barracks. During interaction, a prisoner Taimoor Khan, 21 drew the attention of Session Judge while sharing his ordeal that an inmate namely Sajjad Khan had assaulted his sexually in the jail premises.

The judges took the prisoner to court along with them after meeting the lawful requirements and recorded his statement under section 164 CrPC, sources said.

The Session Judge also issued notices to Adiala Jail authorities and sought their reply besides holding a high level inquiry into allegations heinous nature, they said.

Sources also claimed that the Session Judge Masood Akhter also issued a show cause notice to Superintendent of Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir Chaudhry for misbehaving with him during a jail visit on August 31st. The elected representatives of District Bar Association (DBA) are making efforts to solve the matter through negotiations, they said.

Superintendent Adiala Jail Saqib Nazir did not respond to phone calls and messages sent by this correspondent on his cell number to know his point of view.

Meanwhile, the victim inmate has tabled an application with Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni asking police to register a case against the rapist Sajjad Khan. Police have accepted the application and brought the victim to hospital for medico legal report, sources said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Rai Mazhar, when contacted, confirmed that the inmate Taimoor Khan approached police while accusing an inmate of sodomising him in Adiala Jail . “We are verifying the facts of the application and will take lawful action against the accused if the allegation proved true in medical report,” said SP.