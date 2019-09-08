Share:

ISLAMABAD - Al-Abbas Hockey Club hammered Qadeer Hockey Club 3-0 in the Defence Day and Kashmir Solidarity Day exhibition hockey match played here at Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium on Friday.

KP Assembly Parliamentary Secretary Sardar Ranjeet Singh graced the occasion as chief guest, who was introduced with both teams, which were having the services of former Olympians. Olympian Shakeel Ababsi, Amjed and Husnain scored one goal apiece for the winners.

Sharing his views, Sardar Ranjeet Singh said: “We will organise hockey tournament in November to mark 550th birthday of Baba Guru Nanak. The entire Sikh community is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistani armed forces to defend motherland against any Indian aggression. We are standing with the brothers and sisters of Kashmir through thick and thin. We are Pakistanis and want to make it very clear to Indian PM Modi that we have made atom bomb not to keep in wardrobes rather we know well how to use it.

“It is my message to Modi that he must not think about looking at Pakistan with bad intentions. Pakistani Sikhs will be at the front line to safeguard the motherland and we will sacrifice our bloods before our brothers and sisters. We will not only take Occupied Kashmir but also establish Khalistan. We are with the people of Kashmir till we have last drop of blood,” he added.