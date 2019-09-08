Share:

SHIKARPUR - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return the looted money. Talking to the media during his visit to the Shikarpur Railway Station, the minister said corrupt politicians have started returning the looted money.

Referring to the prevailing tension between nuclear rivals Pakistan and India over Kashmir, the federal minister said the Pakistan Army has defeated the Indian Army many times and everyone in Pakistan including children are supporting the Pakistan Army because it has the courage to fight the enemy. He said that Pakistani people stand by Kashmiri people in these testing times and they would not leave them alone. He said that people of Sindh had more passion to support the Pakistan Army and the Kashmiri people.

Later, he went to Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot to visit railway stations and railway tracks. He said he is visiting railway tracks from Sukkur to Dera Ghazi Khan because the incumbent government is committed to facilitating people at large. He said the government has started providing jobs to the jobless youths. Rashid announced starting a speedy train between Sukkur and Karachi and providing 10,000 jobs in the Pakistan Railways.

Talking to media at Sukkur Railway Station before leaving for railway stations in interior Sindh, the railways minister said the incumbent government has started three new trains in Sindh -- Rubi, Moenjodaro and Sindh Express. He said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ruled the country for years, but could not start even a single train in the province.

Talking about his ministry’s performance, he said that despite a lack of money, he added coaches and freight wagons. Reiterating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance that corrupt politicians will not be given a safe exit, the railway minister said the premier will never give deal to anyone. He said that Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif have started efforts for plea bargain. To a question regarding NAB investigations against PPP leader Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, he said that those who had been involved in corruption would have to face the anti-corruption body.

TWO DIE AS ROOF CAVES IN

Two labourers identified as Rafique Ahmed Abro and Ali Dost Jeho were killed and three others injured when the roof of an under-construction house caved-in in Piyaro Khan Jatoi village near Madeji Town in Shikarpur here on Saturday.

Police rushed to the spot and moved the bodies and the injured to Madeji Hospital for post-mortem and medical treatment, respectively. The bodies were later handed over to the victims’ families and the injured were referred to Larkana Hospital due to their precarious condition.