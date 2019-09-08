Share:

ATTOCK - Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has warned that no one will be allowed misuse funds or use substandard material in the construction of Pir Mehr Ali Shah (PMAS) University Attock Campus.

“Anyone found guilty of using substandard material in construction will be dealt with sternly,” Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam stated during a visit to the under-construction campus where he planted a sapling in connection with Clean and Green Pakistan.

He was accompanied by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamaruz Zaman, Director Planning and Development Rana Shahid Ali, Director Prof Zohair Husnain and PRO Musa Kaleem.

On the occasion, Malik Amin said that efforts would be made to complete the construction work of the campus and all bottlenecks would be removed so that students could be benefitted from early start of education activities in the campus.

He said that the PTI government is committed to eradicate corruption at every level and has adopted zero-tolerance policy towards eradication of the menace. He directed the authorities concerned to complete the work on war footing, ensuring quality and transparency.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamaruz Zaman briefed the adviser and said that construction of the campus was started in 2016 for which initially Rs889 million were allocated. He informed that due to delay, the cost has been revised and Rs200 million more have been allocated in addition to the approved cost. He said the campus will have an academic block, library and other relevant facilities and a hostel with a capacity for 300 students.

Director Planning and Development Rana Shahid Ali informed the adviser that seven contractors have been working on the project and all construction is being executed as per the specifications.

Earlier, the Adviser to Prime Minister visited the graves of Capt Asfandyar Shaheed and Naib Subedar Ahmad Khan Shaheed and paid rich tribute to the martyrs and laid floral wreaths on their graves.