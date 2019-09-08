Share:

SARGODHA - Aalmi Majlis Tahaffuz Khatm-e-Nubuwwat organised a rally to observe Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Day and commemorate 7th September 1974, when qadianis were declared as minority. Hundreds of people, riding motorcycles and cars, participated in the rally started from Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Academy and ended at Shaheen Chowk. Khatm-e-Nubuwwat movement leaders including Maulana M Akram Tufani, Maulana Noor M Hazarvi, Qari Abdul Waheed, Mufti Shahid Masood and others addressed the rally participants. They said that no conspiracy would be tolerated against Khatm-e-Nubuwwat Act. They also paid tribute to Pak Army and expressed solidarity with the Muslims of Kashmir.

Likewise Khatme Nubuwwat lawyers’ forum also arranged a ceremony to observe Khatme Nubowwat Day.