LAHORE - Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar visited the house of Amir Masih who died due to alleged torture in police custody.

Minister for Minorities Ejaz Alam Augastan, MNA Shunila Rath also accompanied the governor. They offered condolences with the bereaved family and assured action against responsible policemen.

The governor said that the policemen involved in torture were criminals and they would be treated accordingly. He said that the government was bringing reforms for checking such incidents. Referring to Kashmir, he said that it was an issue of entire humanity. Saudi Arabia and other Islamic countries should assert pressure on India to end curfew and stop atrocities in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Principle Home Economics College Dr Samiya Kalsoom, Principal Post Graduate College for Women Shadbagh Prof Robina Saif, Principal Post Graduate for Women Wahdat Road Dr Farah, Dr Suman Yazdani, delegation from UK Shahzad Akbar, Sarfraz, Faisal Nawaz and other called on the governor.

Sarwar stressed the need for focusing on research to cope with the modern day challenges. He said that the government has ended adhocism by appointing heads of institutions on a regular basis. On Friday, Governor Sarwar visited the residence of Salahudin who died in police custody allegedly due to severe torture four days ago.

He assured the family he would fulfill their demands of transferring Salahudin’s case to a terrorism court and judicial probe by High Court judge. Hassan Niazi and Muhammad Usama, the two lawyers in Salahuddin’s case also accompanied the Governor.

He told the aggrieved family he had had summoned IG Police, Chief Secretary and concerned officers at Governor House on Saturday (today) to consider their demands as per law and the constitution. Chief Minister will also attend this meeting, he said.

Talking to the media, Ch Sarwar said that government would bring legislation to eradicate crimes like police brutality. “Policemen involved in torture case don’t deserve any mercy”, he said, adding that the PTI government had zero tolerance for injustice.

He said Punjab government had taken special measures to reform Police department. “Any officer found involved in brutality or injustice will be given strict punishment according to law and constitution”, he assured.

Talking to the media, Salahuddin’s father said: “Punjab Governor’s visit has given us strength. We hope the policemen responsible for my son’s death will meet their fate”.

An official handout also quoted deceased’s father as having made a request to the Governor regarding construction of a road in the village establishment of a technical college and provision of Sui gas in the area.