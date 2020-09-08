Share:

Rawalpindi-Two suspected criminals were arrested after they received bullet injuries during an exchange of fire with the police in New Town area, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

The police also seized mobile phones, cash, stolen motorcycle and other stuff from the possession of the detained accused, he said.

However, the third suspect managed to escape while firing gunshots at the police party. No one got hurt from the police side in the exchange of fire, he said.

The injured suspects were moved to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for medical treatment where they have been identified as Adnan and Salman, the spokesman said.

According to him, a gang of three dacoits boarding a bike intercepted a citizen at Siddiqui Chowk in New Town area and snatched his mobile phone and cash and fled. The victim later alerted the Rescue 15 about the incident. The local police responded quickly after being alerted by Rescue 15 and started chasing the fleeing dacoits, he said adding that the dacoits opened fires at the police party to avoid arrest.

The police also retaliated and shot and injured two dacoits while the third dacoit managed to escape, he said. the police held two suspects who got injured.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar, while talking to The Nation, said that the gang of three dacoits was involved in street crimes in areas of police stations Sadiqabad and New Town and used to target people walking on roads and streets. He said police are carrying raids to arrest the third dacoit.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) have arrested as many as 1514 professional beggars during a special drive launched on the orders of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar, according to a police spokesman.

He said that the arrests were made by CTP during the month of August. He added the detained beggars were handed over to local police which registered cases against 21 beggars. Whereas, 32 children were given into the custody of Punjab Child Protection Bureau and 6 women were handed over to Kashana Welfare Centre, he said.

He said the CTP have been active in apprehending the professional beggars from various parts of city.