KARACHI - Taking notice of rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in the city, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday directed the Sindh Police to carry out speedy investigation into the incident so that the culprits could be taken to the task. Bilawal said that rape and killing of a five-year-old was an inhuman act. “The investigation should be completed as early as possible,” he said, and asked the provincial government to also compensate the bereaved family. The burnt body of a minor girl was recovered from Karachi’s Old Sabzi Mandi area on Sunday, two days after she reportedly had gone missing, police said. The girl was reportedly raped before being murdered and burnt.