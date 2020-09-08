Share:

ISLAMABAD-Cardi B went live on Instagram to explain why she’ll continue to speak out against Donald Trump and why she will keep encouraging fans to vote in the upcoming election.

“I’m not gonna show my face on this video. I look like shit, I feel like shit. I’m a little sick,” she began during the unplanned live session, prompted by a Twitter tussle with conservative activist and Trump supporter Candace Owens.

“It’s not a secret that I use my platform for people to vote. I love politics. I endorse the Democratic party.,” Cardi said on Instagram Live.

The rapper then opened up about dealing with harassment from Trump followers. “They be degrading me,” she said. “They be making fun of me. I ignore them. Let me tell you something. Things get so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire. I literally hired a private investigator, and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. She then responded to Owens’ comments about Cardi’s recent interview with Joe Biden. “Joe Biden used you. Bernie Sanders used you. Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you’re dumb,” Owens tweeted on Sunday. “When you stick to music, you can get left alone. When you dabble in politics, you will get called out for platforming ignorance,” Owens said in another tweet. “You’re saying Joe Biden is pandering because he’s using a popular figure like me,” said Cardi. “But your president, the guy that you love so much, he panders as well too.”