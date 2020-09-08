Share:

DADU - The Commissioner Shaheed Benazir Abad division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah on Monday said that as a part of government’s initiatives to provide relief to the masses and provide daily edible items on subsidized rates, utility stores had been opened throughout the country.

He expressed these views after inaugurating a Utility store in journalist colony road. Commissioner said that daily use commodities were available at controlled rates as compared to market prices. He advised people to buy relevant items on governments subsidised rates. Commissioner directed care takers of utility stores to provide edible items to buyers without any delay on fixed subsidised rates.