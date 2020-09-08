Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) government gave great importance to the business community and would continue to support them by resolving their problems on top priority.

Speaking at a reception hosted by Shahid Nazir Ch, CEO Filter House, here in honour of all PIAF-Founder alliance candidates contesting the annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce, the Governor said that deadly coronavirus badly affected the global economy, adding that Pakistan after the coronavirus had put the national economy back on track.

He said that now the economy was taking off in all sectors and showing upward trends of hopeful indicators.

He added the PM kept on having direct interaction with the private sector to address their problems to accelerate economic activities in the country.

Briefly speaking on the occasion, veteran trade leader and President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik said the FIAF-Founder Alliance had fielded one of the best dedicated candidates representing all markets and hoped that their fully potential contestants would sweep the Lahore Chamber election.

He urged the candidates to serve the interest of the business community selflessly and help solve problems of traders at provincial and federal levels. Prominent among others were Almas Hyder, Sh Muhammad Asif, Dr Abdul Basit, Ali Hussam Asghar SVP and Mian Tariq Misbah.

Sarwar confers awards on different personalities

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on the basis of President of Pakistan confers Civil Awards to Justice (r), Nasira Javaid Iqbal, singer Sahir Ali Bagga, and sixteen other personalities at an investiture ceremony in Governor’s House.

According to details, this ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Akhtar Malik, Sayed Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Sardar Mohsin Leghari, and Chief Secretary Punjab where Governor gave away Civil Awards to various personalities.

Governor Punjab conferred Sitara-e- Imtiaz on COMSATS university Professor Dr Arshad Saleem for excellence in the fields of Microelectronics, Nanoscience, & Nanotechnology.

Governor Punjab conferred Sitara-e-Imtiaz on Justice (r), Nasira Javaid Iqbal in recognition of her public services whereas Chief Executive NESPAK Prof Dr Arshad Saleem was given the Presidential Award of Pride of Performance in the field of Civil Engineering.

Famed Singer Fazal Jutt was also given the Presidential Award of Pride of Performance for his prominent contributions to music since 1982.

Popular Singer Ghulam Abbas, who gained popularity as a young singer for his national song “Aey Watan, Aey Pak Zameen” was also given the Pride of Performance Award.

Popular singer Waris Baig who started his career in 1967 was also awarded Pride of Performance.

Famed Sufi singer Sayeen Zahoor Ahamd was also awarded Pride of Performance for his contributions to Sufi music.

Actress Rahila Khanum also known as Deeba Khanum was also awarded Pride of Performance for excellence in the field of acting.

Prof Dr Hassan Musarrat-Head of PhD programs of Punjab University & LCWU was also given Pride of Performance Award for excellence in Fine Arts.

Working in the Pakistan film industry since 1975, Ghulam Mohayyud Din, who has been featured in over 400 films was also awarded Pride of Performance.

Sahir Ali Bagga was also awarded Pride of Performance for his Popular National song, “Bara Dushman Bana Phirta hy’’. Tamgha e Imtiaz was conferred to Yousaf Saleem- the first blind Civil Judge on excellence in field and for topping the written exam of Punjab Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate.

Prof Dr Saqlain Naqvi, Vice-Chancellor of Bacha Khan University was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for excellence in the field of Science & Engineering.

Progressive Urdu poet Fehmida Riaz was also awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz posthumously for her contributions in the field of Literature.

Assistant Director FIA Ejaz Ahmad was awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for excellent contributions in curbing the illegal trafficking of human parts.

Kamran Lashari was also conferred Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for his services in the field of tourism. Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated the recipients of civil awards and said that there is immense talent in Pakistan and all those who make Pakistan proud are our heroes.