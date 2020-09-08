Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the Attorney General to appear in person to explain the government's position as to delay in appointment of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) director general.

The IHC Chief Justice, Athar Minallah, who was hearing a writ petition moved by a pilot challenging revocation of his licence, took strong exception to the post of the CAA DG lying vacant for the past two years.

He observed the CAA director general's post is an important one but its charge has been given to the authority's secretary.