ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) yesterday directed the law enforcement agencies to ensure the return of missing Sajid Gondal, Joint Director of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, till September 17 while in another missing person case, the IHC bench summoned the Interior Minister to appear in person before it.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the case related to the missing SECP official and deferred hearing till September 17 after issuing the directions.

In a similar missing person case of Abdul Qaddus, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani expressed anger over the matter and summoned Interior Minister Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah and secretary interior on the next hearing to be held on September 16.

Justice Kayani remarked that vehicles with green number plates are being used in the abduction of citizens. He added that the federal government had failed to provide security to the people.

The IHC bench also issued a notice to Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan for judicial assistance.

Justice Kayani observed that the Islamabad police have failed to stop abduction of citizens.

Malik Naeem, the SP Investigations and heading the joint investigation team, informed the court that an FIR of Abdul Quddus’ kidnapping had been registered at the Karachi Company police on January 1, 2020.

The judge remarked that if the Interior Minister could not respond at the next hearing, then Prime Minister Imran Khan would be summoned.

During the hearing of the case related to recovery of Sajid Gondal, Justice Athar censured the government for its failure to recover the official. He stated that the federal capital was comprised 1,400 square miles and this “small area” had its own Inspector General (IG) of police and chief commissioner. He added that the top court of the country was also located within the federal capital.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that Prime Minister Imran Khan had played a crucial role in the lawyers’ movement for the supremacy of law. He asked from the officials that whether they had informed the prime minister what was happening in the federal capital.

He observed that someone would have to accept responsibility in this case and asked the officials to tell the court about one case in which a missing person was recovered by them.

The interior secretary informed the court that a meeting was held yesterday and all matters related to the disappearance were reviewed. He also assured the court that the case was being investigated at the highest level.

Justice Athar said that he had been informed that the Missing Persons Commission had taken notice of Sajid Gondal’s disappearance. He asked that is this a case of enforced disappearance? The interior secretary replied that that they could not say anything in this matter yet.

The secretary told the court that the FIR has been registered in the case and that an investigation was underway.

Justice Athar said that your efforts are not being seen. He asked that what is the age of the petitioner and did anyone visit their house?

Petitioner’s counsel Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon informed the court that some unidentified persons had allegedly kidnapped the SECP official from the Shahzad Town area of the capital on Thursday last.

He said that the kidnappers left Gondal’s official car outside the NARC on Park Road, which was recovered by police on Friday.

The petitioner contended that she is an old lady and a respectable citizen of Pakistan.

She stated that Gondal’s whereabouts were not known even after the passage of two days and the petitioner being a poor person was moving from pillar to post in search of her son.

“The petitioner is clueless and helpless due to her inability to find out her son,” the petition said, adding that the petitioner wanted to bring the matter to the notice of this court through this writ petition seeking to protect her fundamental rights.

She prayed to the court to summon the respondents namely secretaries of defence and interior, inspector general of police and Shahzad Town SHO in person and direct them to produce her missing son before the court. The petitioner also requested the court to issue directive for the interior secretary to take action against those who failed to protect the life and dignity of citizens.