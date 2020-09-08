Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday acquitted a person, who had been sentenced to death by an additional and sessions court in the murder case of a woman, over lack of sufficient evidences and fake recovery of a weapon.

A divisional bench of LHC comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Sadiq Muhammad Khurram dropped the murder charges against the convict Ghulam Hassan and ordered his release.

Raja Ghaneem Aabir Khan Advocate appeared before the apex court on behalf of the accused.

On February 22, 2017, a woman namely Khatoon Bibi was shot and injured at her house in Pindi Gheb and was later moved to a hospital for medical treatment. In the hospital, according to police investigators, the lady stated she was attacked by Ghulam Hassan over domestic dispute and later on the victim lady died after six hours.

The Pindi Gheb police registered a murder case against the accused and held him. Later, an additional and sessions judge had convicted the accused and sentenced him to death on 7/6/2017.

The divisional bench of LHC laid down its verdict saying witnesses were not present on the crime scene and the lady’s statement was fake as she was not able to speak with the police investigators at the hospital due to fatal bullet injuries. Moreover, the recovery of the pistol used by the accused for killing the woman was fake.

Talking to The Nation, Advocate Raja Ghaneem Aabir Khan confirmed that the convict has been acquitted by the court.