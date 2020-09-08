Share:

ISALAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the development projects in the port city with positive and good intentions.

While addressing a press conference here, the minister said that the federal government would provide Rs611 billion under the Karachi Transformation Plan and all the projects in this regard will be completed in next three years.

The information minister also said that Rs46 billion would be spent on the project of K-4 while Rs5 billion have been allocated for the project of Green Line BRT.

Commenting on problems being faced by people of Karachi, the minister said that Sindh Provincial Government despite taking loan did not make any positive change in Karachi. He said that Karachi is economic hub of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan announced development package for Karachi to improve the living standard of the people of Karachi.

The information minister also said that the federal government cannot give Karachi Transformation Plan’s funds to Sindh government as it does not trust it. “We did not want to give the funds directly to the Sindh government, because honestly, we don’t trust them,” he told a news conference on Monday. “The provincial government had taken billions of rupees for development, however, it has been exposed during the recent rains,” added Faraz.

The federal government will take all possible steps for people of Karachi, said Information Minister. He also added that people residing in interior parts of Sindh are also part of Pakistan and the new projects will help bring betterment for people of Sindh.

He said that federal government had been working without any political discrimination and every positive undertaking will be taken to facilitate people of Sindh and Karachi.

While commenting on allegations of PML-N leadership, the information minister Senator Shibli Faraz said that PML-N spokesperson does not leave any opportunity for political point scoring. PML-N spokesperson use to misguide people and it has become habit of PML-N leadership.

The information minister said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should respond to queries being asked from him by anti-corruption authorities.

Shibli Faraz said that of the 1.1 trillion rupees package announced by the Prime Minister for development projects in Karachi, 611 billion rupees will be provided by the federal government. He said this clarification was necessary to remove any confusion on Karachi package.

He said the federal government will patronise Karachi Circular Railways project worth three hundred billion rupees. The Information Minister said the federal government will work for the welfare and development of the people of Karachi and Sindh.

The Information Minister said that for the people of Karachi, the government wants to move forward with consensus and in a cordial environment. Replying to a question, the information minister categorically stated that no NRO will be given to the corrupt elements. Syed Shibli Faraz also said that the previous governments pushed Pakistan into FATF’s Grey List.