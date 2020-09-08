Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network (PCSN) on Monday strongly condemned the acid throwing incident on four women in the Jurisdiction of Tatara Police Station Hayat Abad Peshawar.

The PCSN demanded that the victims should be allowed to exercise their fundamental rights in the pursuit of justice and that full protection be provided to them and their family. Police should also add Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in the above mention FIR and should record the statements of all the victims. PCSN also demanded immediate arrest of the alleged criminals and fair inquiry in the issue.