Peshawar - Police on Monday said they had arrested a man from Phandu area on the outskirts of the provincial capital for alleged blasphemy.

Peshawar Police Chief Muhammad Ali Gandapur said the arrestee was identified as Bashir Mastan, a resident of Charsadda district.

Mastan was said to have committed blasphemy in a video that was shared on the social media.

Last month, a blasphemy accused was shot dead during proceedings in a court in Peshawar.

The videos shared on the social media afterwards showed a young man identified as Khalid Faisal claiming that he had shot dead Tahir Ahmed Nasim Ahmed because he (Nasim) had claimed to be a prophet.

Two days after the court incident, a trader believed to be an Ahmadi was shot dead in the Dabgari locality of Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court has recently issued notices to Advocate General of KP and Deputy Attorney General of Pakistan to respond to a petition that seeks setting up special courts that can deal with blasphemy cases.