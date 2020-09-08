Share:

Peshawar - Peshawar High Court on Monday launched a cleanliness week, i.e from September 7 to 12.

The campaign was inaugurated by PHC Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth at a ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Islam lays great emphasis on both spiritual and physical cleanliness.” High personal hygiene standards were important for human health and were also part of our religious teachings, he said.

Registrar Peshawar High Court Khawaja Wajih-ud-Din said that PHC had devised cleanliness and sanitation policy 2020, which gave a complete set of guidelines on personal hygiene and workspace cleanliness to all stockholders.

He said the cleanliness week would be observed by the district judiciary as well and necessary instructions had been passed on to the district & sessions judges throughout KP.